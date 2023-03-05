Band Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $209.17 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00007581 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $209.17 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,170,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,370,369 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

