Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$164.34 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$149.45.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$130.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.5873181 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

