Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$147.00 at Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$149.45.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.6 %

BMO stock opened at C$130.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.68. The firm has a market cap of C$91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.5873181 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

