Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Rating Increased to Outperform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.01.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE:BTE opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$5.11 and a one year high of C$9.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.