Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $158.45 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $158.45 million and $1.03 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

