BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $7.84 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002382 BTC on popular exchanges.

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

