Bitsubishi Price Reaches $85.34 on Top Exchanges (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi launched on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

