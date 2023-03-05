BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,164. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

