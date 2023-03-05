Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BXMT. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,348 shares of company stock valued at $102,435. Insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

