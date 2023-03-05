Bone ShibaSwap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $266.38 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $266.38 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00006886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,925,645.89718947 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.50773755 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $14,109,756.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

