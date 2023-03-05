Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NKTR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $297.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

