Brokers Offer Predictions for International Seaways, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Seaways stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $373,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.13%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.