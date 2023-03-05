Brokers Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

