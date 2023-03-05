Brokers Set Expectations for Exelon Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.
Exelon Stock Up 2.5 %
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.
Institutional Trading of Exelon
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,563 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,361,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
