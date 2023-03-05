Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

About Canfor Pulp Products

CFX stock opened at C$3.91 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$3.62 and a 1 year high of C$5.99. The company has a market cap of C$255.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

(Get Rating)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.