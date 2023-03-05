Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CFX stock opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.54.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

