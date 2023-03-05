CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Capitalization Reaches $448,964.23

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $448,964.23 and approximately $2.62 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,358.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00396569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00667373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00086183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00548576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.