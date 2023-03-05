Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up approximately 1.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Capri worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 53.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Capri by 5.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

