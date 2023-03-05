Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Celularity Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 459,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Celularity has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Celularity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

About Celularity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celularity by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 2,686,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celularity by 64.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,172,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Celularity by 197.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celularity by 632.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 165,028 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.