Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 459,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Celularity has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
