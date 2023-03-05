Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 8,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

Shares of CENN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Cenntro Electric Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.