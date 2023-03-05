Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 572,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 819,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,686 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after buying an additional 299,086 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

