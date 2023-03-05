CoinField Coin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $75.86 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.86 million and $2,422.23 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

