Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 139,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,626. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.
Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,991,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,128,629.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $321,600. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMPX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
