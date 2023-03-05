Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 139,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,626. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,991,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,128,629.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $321,600. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 4,773.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMPX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.