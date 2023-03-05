Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Connect Biopharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
