Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,200 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,525,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWEGF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

CWEGF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

