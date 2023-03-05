Cronos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.79 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $9.79 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00024196 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.