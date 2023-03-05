Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.59. 652,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

