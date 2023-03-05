Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

Cryptoblox Technologies stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 82,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies, Inc focuses on the developing, data verification and provision of AML/KYC security suite services through its subsidiary 1Linx. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

