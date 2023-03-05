Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 298,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DJCO traded down $12.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.40. 1,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707. The stock has a market cap of $396.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.64. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $236.01 and a 1 year high of $322.30.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 118.06%.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

