DataHighway (DHX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $134.85 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. DataHighway has a market cap of $134.85 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00018773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,114,862 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.44956226 USD and is up 9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,567,986.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

