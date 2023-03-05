Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 590,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,462,000 after buying an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.41. The company had a trading volume of 267,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,290. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $433.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.53.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

