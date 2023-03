DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $33.95 during trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

