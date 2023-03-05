DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S Stock Performance
DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $33.95 during trading on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.
About DFDS A/S
