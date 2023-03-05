dForce USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $31,765.86 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $166.20 million and $31,765.86 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00401981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00028315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99431743 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $48,162.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

