DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSRLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of DiaSorin from €170.00 ($180.85) to €153.00 ($162.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $132.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.02. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $175.20.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

