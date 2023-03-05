EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Critical Survey

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of EchoStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and EchoStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $148.50 million 15.24 -$112.63 million ($0.13) -9.62 EchoStar $2.00 billion 0.84 $177.05 million $2.08 9.66

Risk & Volatility

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EchoStar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Globalstar has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -173.90% -91.50% -30.61% EchoStar 8.86% 3.69% 2.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globalstar and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00 EchoStar 0 1 1 0 2.50

EchoStar has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Globalstar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Globalstar is more favorable than EchoStar.

Summary

EchoStar beats Globalstar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation. The company was founded in November 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

About EchoStar

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.