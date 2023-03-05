Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 13,659 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,355 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MOH opened at $280.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.