Edgewell Personal Care Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

EPC opened at $44.02 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

