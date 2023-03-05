Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELMD shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Electromed Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598. Electromed has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Electromed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

