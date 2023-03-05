Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Short Interest Update

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 642,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Electrovaya from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

EFLVF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.01.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

