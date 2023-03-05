Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Update

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. 588,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,044. The firm has a market cap of $875.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.13.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
Read More
