Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $189.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day moving average of $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $838,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,304,471.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.