Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $280.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,759,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.