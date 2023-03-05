Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,771. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.19 and a 200 day moving average of $318.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

