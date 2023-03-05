Evmos 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $645,744.46 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $103.49 million and $645,744.46 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

