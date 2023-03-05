F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $47,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 0.9 %

F5 stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

