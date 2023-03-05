Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Ferroglobe Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.30. 1,096,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.81.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
