Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.30. 1,096,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

