Financial Comparison: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) versus Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Movano and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.87) -1.48 Outset Medical $115.38 million 9.87 -$162.96 million ($3.41) -6.87

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

20.2% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Movano has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Movano and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -121.62% -104.63% Outset Medical -141.24% -55.22% -40.77%

Summary

Outset Medical beats Movano on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

