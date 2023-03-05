FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) & Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Financial Review

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) and FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 38.80% 9.55% 4.18% FirstCash N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Owl Rock Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. FirstCash pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Owl Rock Capital pays out 111.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FirstCash pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Owl Rock Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FirstCash has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $1.20 billion 4.40 $556.72 million $1.18 11.47 FirstCash $2.73 billion 1.53 $248.59 million $5.37 16.77

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and FirstCash’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Owl Rock Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstCash. Owl Rock Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Owl Rock Capital has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of FirstCash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Owl Rock Capital and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 1 0 3 0 2.50 FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than FirstCash.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats FirstCash on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The firm is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as selling gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

