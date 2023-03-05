Flare One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Flare has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $411.35 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,991,749 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03715165 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,318,434.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

