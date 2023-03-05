Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $44.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

